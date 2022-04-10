Salmonella concerns: More Kinder chocolate items recalled

More Kinder chocolate products are being removed from the market in Singapore over concerns about salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause food-borne illnesses including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

Kinder products in several countries, including the United States and Britain, have also been hit by product recalls owing to similar concerns.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday evening that it has extended a product recall to three more products by Kinder, following a recall alert two days earlier for some batches of the Kinder Surprise chocolate.

The new affected products are Kinder Mini Eggs (75g), Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g) and Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g).

SFA said it has directed the importers, Redmart and Le Petit Depot, to recall the products.

Consumers who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, SFA added.

They can also contact the importers for inquiries.

For Kinder Mini Eggs, the affected batch has an expiry date of between April 20 and Aug 21 this year. For Kinder Egg Hunt Kit, the affected batch has an expiry date of between April 20 and Aug 21 this year. For the Kinder Surprise Maxi, they are either expiring between July 11 and Aug 21 this year, or between Aug 23 and Sept 13 this year.

Kinder chocolates are made by Italian confectionary group Ferrero. Last Monday, Ferrero had recalled the Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs, which contain small collectible toys, from shelves in Britain after a possible link was found to dozens of reported cases of salmonella.

Ferrero had said on Tuesday that Singapore was not involved in its voluntary recall, and that none of its Kinder products released to the market had tested positive for salmonella. But on Wednesday, SFA issued a product recall for batches of Kinder Surprise eggs which have a best-before date of between July 11 and Oct 7 this year.