Sago House moving to a new spot weeks after earning place in World’s 50 Best Bars list

SINGAPORE – Less than two weeks after being lauded as one of the top 50 bars in the world, cocktail bar Sago House will have to close shop and move out of Chinatown to a new venue in Duxton Hill.

Last orders will be on Saturday, bringing to a close a successful three-year stint on the third floor of a shophouse in Sago Street.

Unable to strike a deal for a new lease with the landlord, its owners will set up Sago House in Duxton Hill, which is slated to open on Nov 7.

The award-winning watering hole – lovingly fitted out by founders Desiree Jane Silva, 37, Abhishek Cherian George, 38, and Jay Gray, 33 – opened in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, just after the circuit breaker ended in June 2020.

It weathered several blows, including surviving the pandemic in the first year, having its licence revoked for about a month during Covid-19 business restrictions in the second year, and a failed marriage between Mr Gray and Ms Silva in the third year. There were also unending manpower challenges.

Despite all that, the owner-operated bar racked up an impressive list of achievements.

Most recently, it clinched the 32nd spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list as a new entry on Oct 17 – one of only three Singapore bars to feature on the annual list, alongside well-established players Jigger & Pony (No. 14) and Atlas (No. 48).

In July, Sago House took the No. 10 spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, also clinching an award for the best hospitality team.

The 35-seater bar has regular patrons and a steady crowd, but once it made the list, Ms Silva said it saw an influx of new customers, especially tourists, who wanted to come in to have one drink, take a picture and check off a list.

Before the awards ceremony, Mr Gray asked for a meeting with the landlord to request a 10-year lease extension for the Sago House premises as his three-year lease was coming to an end. He was willing to pay more if it came to it.

However, the meeting happened only after the awards, and Mr Gray was told that the landlord wanted the space back for personal use. They had two weeks to vacate the unit.

Mr Cherian, speaking to The Straits Times last week, said: “We found out on July 28, just 10 days after placing on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, that we got the boot.”

“We were told by the agent that there was ‘no need to reinstate the unit, to keep it as it is’ when returning it,” added Mr Gray.