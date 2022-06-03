Royal Caribbean to offer cruises to Malaysia from end-June

Singaporeans will soon have more options for travel, as Royal Caribbean International's cruise ships will start calling at ports in Malaysia from the end of this month, with stops at Penang and Port Klang.

The cruise line said yesterday that it will offer three-and four-night cruises on its ship Spectrum of the Seas from June 30.

This marks the start of international cruises from Singapore and the end of almost two years of solely having cruises to nowhere - that began in November 2020 - as an attempt to bring back cruising safely amid the pandemic.

Singapore had ceased port calls for cruise ships since March 2020.

The three-night cruises will stop at Penang, while four-night cruises will stop at both Penang and Port Klang. Prices start at $310 and $390 respectively, and bookings opened yesterday.

All guests must have passports with six months' validity and should update the MySejahtera tracing app before their cruise.

After they complete the pre-departure form in the app, they will receive a Blue Traveller's Card to present to the Malaysian authorities upon disembarkation.

The passengers can either book a shore excursion when they disembark or opt to move around on their own.

As part of an agreement with the Malaysian tourism authorities, no additional Covid-19 test will be needed on arrival, as long as passengers have fulfilled Royal Caribbean's existing requirements.

These include being fully inoculated and undergoing a supervised antigen rapid test a day before boarding the ship.

The Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) director of cruise Annie Chang said port calls will provide more vacation options which will hopefully draw in more cruisers as more ports in the region open up.

"We have been working closely with various governments in South-east Asia to align on cruise protocols and policies, and are excited to bring back port calls in Malaysia for sailings as a start," she said.