Retailers see brisk sales for workwear as more people return to office

Retailers saw brisk sales for workwear last week, as more workers returned to the office with the easing of Covid-19 measures.

All workers can now return to their workplaces after restrictions were eased last Tuesday.

Before that, there was a 75 per cent cap on the number of workers who could return to the office.

Since the lifting of curbs was announced on April 22, the demand for workwear has increased. Nine out of 15 retailers whom The Straits Times spoke to last Friday reported an increase in sales and demand for workwear among their customers.

A Uniqlo spokesman said the company has observed a general increase in footfall and sales across its physical and online stores as restrictions were eased.

"This increase in shopping demand came amid the long weekend and Hari Raya festivities, where more people went out and shopped for work clothes or outfits for Hari Raya," said the Japanese clothing chain.

It has seen an increase in sales of workwear such as shirts, blouses, smart trousers and dresses, as well as batik shirts and jeans that are suited for the festivities.

"As lifestyles and working arrangements have evolved to be more flexible, we observe that the dressing styles have also evolved to be more casual and versatile enough to transition between work from home and work from office," said the spokesman.

Similarly, clothing label G2000 said it has noticed an increase in traffic and demand for workwear such as business shirts and trousers since the announcement.

"We have also observed an increase in demand for suits with the resumption of business travel. Customers have shared with us that they need to update and refresh their wardrobes as they are returning to the office," said the spokesman.

Mr Marshall Low, 31, a lab researcher who was shopping for workwear at Raffles City, said he has resumed going back to the office two to three times a week.

"Now that I am back in the office, I need to refresh my wardrobe," said Mr Low.

Ms Nur Asyiqin, a 27-year-old retailer manager at local clothing label Her Velvet Vase, which has an online store and a physical store in CityLink, said there has been a rise in demand for workwear and a 30 per cent uptick in sales both online and at the physical store.

"Shoppers still prefer the convenience of online shopping to visiting physical stores and weekdays are usually quieter, but lately the daily footfall has increased by 50 per cent, with more crowds in stores and longer queues seen," she added.

Besides clothing retailers, tailors have also seen an increase in sales over the past week.

Mr Meer Ali, owner of Excellent Silk House at Far East Plaza, said his business has increased by between 5 per cent and 10 per cent in the past week. The 63-year-old said more customers have been asking him to alter their workwear, such as blazers and trousers.

However, not all retailers are enjoying brisk business despite the relaxation of restrictions.

Over at Bugis Street, things seem quieter.

Ms Sharene Tay, a shop assistant at L&H, which sells casual wear and workwear, said the number of shoppers has been the same as before the restrictions were eased.

"I guess during the pandemic, many people got used to buying their clothes online. It will take a while for people to come out and buy clothes in person again," said the 31-year-old.

Her sentiments were echoed by consumers such as Ms Grace Lin.

"I got into the habit of buying clothes online during the pandemic. So now I hardly go out and buy clothes. I still don't know if I will do so; it's easy to just click a button and buy clothes," said the 28-year-old graphic designer.