Requirements for events around the region

SINGAPORE

The capacity for Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events where fully vaccinated participants are mostly seated or standing at a fixed position is 1,000 per session, and 500 if they are not seated and are moving around.

They must be split into zones of up to 50 people, with no intermingling between the zones.

Other restrictions include not having buffets for meals, having safe distancing at all times and showing proof of a valid negative Covid-19 test result for some participants.

MALAYSIA

Only states under phase three and four of the country's four-phase recovery plan are allowed to hold Mice events.

Under phase three, events can be held at 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, while the capacity depends on the venue's size under phase four, with safe distancing measures in place.

Under both phases, a minimum distance of 1m must be maintained, while for seating arrangements, there must be a minimum distance of 2m.

Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to attend Mice events. The unvaccinated must undergo pre-event rapid antigen testing.

Attendees must also observe rules on mask wearing.

JAPAN

Since Oct 1, Japan has lifted its state of emergency after a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Events are not subjected to capacity curbs, though organisers have imposed ground rules such as mandating mask wearing for entry, having temperature checks at the door, as well as providing hand sanitisers at every booth.

CHINA

Attendees have to show proof of vaccination and do a polymerase chain reaction test before arrival at any Mice event. Other measures include mask wearing, temperature checks and health code checks.

HONG KONG

Besides mask wearing and keeping to a 1.5m rule for social distancing, all event organisers, staff or anyone providing services for the event have to undergo a China-based nucleic acid test for Covid-19 within 14 days of the event. Alternatively, the individual needs to prove he or she is fully vaccinated.

The maximum capacity allowed is 100 per cent if all event organisers and staff, as well as at least two-thirds of the participants, have had a first vaccine dose.

INDONESIA

In Jakarta, Mice events are capped at 50 per cent of a venue's capacity. Seats have to be spread out with a distance of at least 1.5m between attendees, with no intermingling.

There are also rules for meals. Buffets are not allowed, and food has to be served in bento boxes.

All attendees and staff must use the Peduli Lindungi tracing app.

PHILIPPINES

Since Oct 15, indoor seating capacity for Mice venues has been set at between 10 per cent and 100 per cent depending on the province's alert level. All Mice employees are required to be fully vaccinated.

For Metro Manila, where major convention and exhibition centres are located, seating capacity at venues is set at 60 per cent for indoor events, and 80 per cent for outdoor events, depending on the vaccination rate of the city and provided attendees have government-issued safety seal certification.

Adeline Tan and Eileen Ng