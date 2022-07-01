Recall of 'Goods' banana cake from Malaysia over sorbic acid

SINGAPORE - Sorbic acid exceeding the maximum limit stated in the Singapore Food Regulations has been detected in "Goods" banana cake from Malaysia, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (July 1).

The SFA has told Goods Huat Hee Marketing, which imports the cakes, to recall the product.

The recall is ongoing.

Sorbic acid is allowed for use for preservation purposes.

SFA said consuming the affected product is unlikely to pose any adverse health effects as it is low in toxicity.

Consumers who have eaten the cakes, which has a use-by date of Aug 30, and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice, SFA added.