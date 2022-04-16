Ramadan bazaar vendors glad to be back, but plagued by high costs

In her first week selling traditional and casual outfits for women and children at the Ramadan bazaar in Wisma Geylang Serai, Ms Ereen had to display older collections of clothes as new stock had not arrived from Malaysia.

She was confirmed for a booth only about a week before April 2, the first day of the festive fair.

With slower shipments due to the ongoing global supply chain disruption, she currently has only 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the apparel needed to stock her booth.

Ms Ereen, who declined to reveal her full name, said her first batch of new stock arrived only late last week.

"Two weeks in, business at our stall, Truffles&Cookie, has seen a drop of 40 per cent compared with the same period in previous years. But we are optimistic about this long (Good Friday and Easter) weekend," she said.

While vendors are relieved that bazaars have made a return after a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic, stallholders have been struggling to keep their businesses in an optimal state amid supply chain woes, higher rents and increased food and oil prices.

Some vendors also said that they had to rush to set up their booths and secure supplies, as their bids for stall space were confirmed only a week before the bazaars opened.

According to government procurement portal GeBiz, the People's Association awarded the tender for the running of the Geylang Serai bazaar to Orange Travel on March 23 - less than two weeks before its start.

At the Ang Mo Kio Central pasar malam (night market), Ramly burger stall owner Zain Abdul Rahin said his booth was confirmed only two days before the night market opened on April 9. It was a rush for him to secure key items like patties and buns.

Previously, stalls would have a month's lead time to prepare, he added.

The Original Vadai is one of the more popular food stalls at the Geylang Serai bazaar, with some of its snacks being sold out early.

Still, its director Stephen Suriyah said margins have been hit by soaring oil and flour prices. Ingredient prices have surged worldwide due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"In 2021, I used to buy a tin of cooking oil for $21. Today, the same cooking oil costs up to $52. We use at least 150 tins a week," he said.

He has had to raise the price of his snacks by 50 per cent.

Close to 100,000 people have visited the Geylang Serai bazaar, said the fair's organiser Wisma Geylang Serai on Thursday.

Stallholders across bazaars have also been grappling with high rent.

Ms Ereen said rent for lifestyle stalls like hers is currently between $7,000 and $9,000, while the previous rent was $1,000 to $2,000 lower.

Mr Zain's rent at the Ang Mo Kio pasar malam is $20,000, a 10 per cent increase from previous years.

Mr Hamzah Abdullah, owner of John Jee, a new entrant selling roti john and finger food at the Kampong Glam bazaar, noted that booth rents are on the higher side this year, while egg prices have risen due to inflation. But he still decided to set up a stall to promote his brand and food products.

As at Thursday, six temporary fair permits have been approved, said the Singapore Food Agency. These include those for the Kampong Glam bazaar, and pasar malams in Ang Mo Kio Central and Clementi Central.

A new bazaar set up on a field next to Woodlands MRT station started operations yesterday, and will run till May 2.

Before the pandemic hit, Syafiqah Amir, 16, said her family would make yearly trips to Johor Baru's Pasar Karat bazaar during Ramadan to stock up on food, Malay kueh and cosmetics.

All their passports have expired, but they have no immediate plans to renew them, said Syafiqah, who was waiting in line for apam balik (pancake with ground peanut) at the bazaar in Woodlands.

This Ramadan, her family will continue visiting Geylang Serai and some of the heartland pasar malams to get into the festive spirit, she said.