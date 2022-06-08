Chicken rice sellers raise prices, plan to sell other dishes to cope with lower supply of fresh chicken

SINGAPORE - Chicken rice stalls across Singapore have had to cope with lower supply and more expensive poultry in the last week since Malaysia's chicken export ban.

The Straits Times spoke to 20 chicken rice hawkers from coffee shops and markets in areas such as Tiong Bahru and Clementi, with most saying the future of their stalls is uncertain.

Though these hawkers are still in business, their supply of chilled chicken has dropped by 20 per cent to 50 per cent and some have had to raise prices by about 50 cents per plate.

Rather than freshly slaughtered chicken, hawkers are using chilled chicken. The chickens were imported live from Malaysia before the ban kicked in on June 1, processed in Singapore and chilled. Chilled chicken can typically be kept for about two weeks.

Seven of the stallholders said should the ban continue into July, they will likely close their stalls temporarily to wait it out. Chicken rice hawkers here typically rely on fresh or chilled chicken, as the texture of frozen chicken is not preferred.

Ms Chen Shuang Xian, 72, the owner of Rong Hua Yuan Hainanese Chicken Rice at Bedok South Market and Food Centre, said: "My supplier stockpiled chilled chicken and I am still getting chicken from them. But I think it will run out by next week as chilled chicken can last for only two weeks. There is nothing my supplier can do about it."

Ms Chen added that prices of chicken have gone up by $1 per kg and she has increased prices at her stall as a result. A plate of chicken rice from her stall now costs $3.50, up from $3.

She said she will either close the stall temporarily when chilled chicken is no longer available or switch to selling other dishes which will not require chicken.

Mr Cheong Weng Wah, 54, the owner of Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, said the chicken that he buys for his stall now costs $5.50 per kg, up from $4.

He has not raised his prices but said that though his profits have taken a hit, he does not want his customers to pay more.

Mr Tan Soon Loie, 60, who runs Aljunied (Soon Kee) Roasted Meat Chicken Rice at 58 New Upper Changi Road, said he will take a break from work when his chilled chicken supply stops.

He said: "I don't really have plans when it runs out. I probably will take a short break. I will not use frozen chicken."

On June 4, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said Singapore can expect more supplies of chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand, as well as frozen chicken from sources such as Brazil and the United States in the coming weeks.

Mr Tan added that the country's chicken supply remains stable despite Malaysia's export ban.