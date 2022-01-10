Pilot project to help heartland shop owners in Boon Lay sell online

Madam Aisha Mohamed Sanif, who owns frozen food store Peti Sejuk in Boon Lay Shopping Centre, noted that elderly people were afraid to leave home to shop during the pandemic.

"They prefer to get their children to buy an item online and send it to their place," said the 53-year-old, who set up her outlet in July 2020.

When she heard about the iShop@heartlands initiative from the Boon Lay Merchants Association in November last year, she registered for it immediately.

Under the iShop@heartlands initiative, heartland business owners can get support from young people to conduct e-commerce.

The project aims to bring on board 10 businesses out of the 107 shops in Boon Lay Shopping Centre and five young people who will intern at the participating shops for six months.

They will be paid a stipend for the internship.

"I want to gain new knowledge from the youth to explore and widen my business through e-commerce," said Madam Aisha.

The initiative, mooted and funded by the SIM People Development Fund, was launched by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at Boon Lay Shopping Centre yesterday.

The pilot project, in partnership with Boon Lay Merchants Association, youth community organisation Belanja Singapore and Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore, intends to expand to other constituencies if it is successful.

At the launch, Mr Lee, who is also Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration and a West Coast GRC MP, said that young people are "digital natives and we hope that they will be able to use this internship to share their experience and knowledge of digital space with our heartland merchants".

"We hope that (the heartland merchants) will use this chance to share with our interns a lot of their experience, knowledge and wisdom that cannot be so easily taught in schools."

Mr Gordon Neo, 25, a final-year international trade student at the Singapore Institute of Management who will be helping Madam Aisha, said: "I think it's a great chance for me to contribute back to the community that I grew up in through these small businesses."

Mr Xavier Yeo, 31, owner of computer parts and services shop Protech, said he looks forward to working with Ms Cheryl Tan, 23, a final-year Singapore Institute of Technology hospitality business student, who will be interning at his shop soon.

"We hope that she can help us to generate more sales and increase our exposure (on the online platforms)," he added.