Organisers of major events unfazed by WEF decision

The decision by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to postpone its leadership summit in Singapore has not deterred those planning other major events here, such as the Shangri-La Dialogue in June.

Yesterday, several organisers of upcoming high-profile meetings, conferences and exhibitions told The Straits Times they would press ahead. While some pointed to pre-existing plans to scale down or adopt a hybrid format including virtual elements, all acknowledged that they were still working out specifics amid the uncertainty of the global Covid-19 pandemic.