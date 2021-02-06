Coronavirus Singapore

Organisers of major events unfazed by WEF decision

Events such as Shangri-La Dialogue set to go ahead in June; others to go largely virtual

Political Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The decision by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to postpone its leadership summit in Singapore has not deterred those planning other major events here, such as the Shangri-La Dialogue in June.

Yesterday, several organisers of upcoming high-profile meetings, conferences and exhibitions told The Straits Times they would press ahead. While some pointed to pre-existing plans to scale down or adopt a hybrid format including virtual elements, all acknowledged that they were still working out specifics amid the uncertainty of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2021, with the headline 'Organisers of major events unfazed by WEF decision'. Subscribe
