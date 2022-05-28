No on-arrival test, quarantine for S'pore travellers

Travellers from Singapore will no longer have to take an on-arrival test or serve quarantine when they arrive in Japan from Wednesday.

In an update on Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website yesterday, Singapore has been categorised as having the lowest virus risk, under the "Blue" category, which comprises 98 countries and territories.

There are three categories - Red, Yellow and Blue - in order of descending virus risk.

Travellers from countries on the Blue list, including the United States, China, Australia and South Korea, do not need to undergo an on-arrival test or serve quarantine regardless of their vaccination status.

However, they need to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken up to 72 hours before their departure.

Only small tour groups from countries on the Blue list will be allowed into the country.

Japan announced on Thursday that it will open its doors to small tour groups from June 10, but did not specify the maximum number of people allowed in each group. Leisure travellers who wish to visit Japan must join guided tours.

Currently, vaccinated travellers from Singapore going to Japan need to present a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before departure and do an on-arrival test. They do not need to be quarantined, but must apply for a visa.

Travellers from countries in the Red category, such as Fiji and Pakistan, are subject to the strictest measures, which include an on-arrival test and at least a three-day quarantine.

Visitors from countries in the Yellow category, such as Egypt and Portugal, must serve quarantine and take an on-arrival test if they do not have a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Those with the certificate need not complete any test or quarantine.

