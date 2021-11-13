No more free plastic bags at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress soon

Customers at all 167 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets will have to pay for plastic bags from next year.

Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets will charge 10 cents for plastic bags per transaction, a spokesman for NTUC FairPrice, which runs the two stores, said yesterday.

This is an expansion of the grocery retailer's No Plastic Bag initiative introduced in 2019, mandating payment for plastic bags at 24 FairPrice, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores.

FairPrice charges 20 cents per transaction for plastic bags at selected FairPrice supermarkets.

The initiative is part of FairPrice's larger sustainability strategy, the Plastic Bag Management Programme, which aims to reduce excessive use of plastic bags and encourage behavioural change in customers.

Since the introduction of the programme, 30 million plastic bags have been saved, and seven out of 10 customers are willing to take along their own bags, said the FairPrice spokesman.

The revenue earned from the expansion of the No Plastic Bag initiative will go towards supporting green programmes.

One of these is the National Parks Board's (NParks) OneMillionTrees movement.

Yesterday, NTUC FairPrice Foundation, the charity arm of FairPrice, announced a $180,000 contribution to the NParks Garden City Fund and OneMillionTrees at a tree-planting event held in Bedok Reservoir Park.

The money will fund the planting of 600 trees and outreach programmes to promote the awareness of and encourage conservation.

The tree-planting event was attended by Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for National Development, and Communications and Information; Mr Tang Tuck Weng, assistant chief executive of NParks' parks management and lifestyle cluster; and Mr Seah Kian Peng, FairPrice Group CEO.

Fifty native trees were planted at the event, and the rest of the trees are slated to be planted in collaboration with Fei Yue Community Services by the end of next year.

Besides FairPrice, retailers such as Uniqlo, Watsons, H&M and The Body Shop are also charging for single-use carrier bags.