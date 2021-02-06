No Chinatown light-up for four days

The festive lighting in Chinatown will be switched off this weekend and on the eve of Chinese New Year next Thursday, to dissuade crowds from going to soak in the atmosphere.

The authorities may also restrict access to popular areas in Chinatown such as Pagoda Street and Trengganu Street during peak hours on weekends, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) yesterday.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Chinatown light-up has gone on as always, this year with ox lanterns and lights in the shape of pomelos and ingots along South Bridge Road, New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street. But they were not switched on yesterday, and will also not be lighted this weekend and next Thursday.

The new crowd control measures in Chinatown include closing the up-riding escalator at Chinatown MRT station Exit A from time to time, depending on the size of the crowd in Pagoda Street. Passengers will be guided by station staff to use alternative exits.

Chinatown has been more crowded than usual in the run-up to Chinese New Year, with hundreds of shoppers patronising the wet market at Chinatown Complex on Tuesday morning.

Noting that measures may be put in place to control access to Pagoda Street and Trengganu Street, the MSE advised visitors to cater for extra time that may be needed to enter the busier stretches in those areas.

Other measures may be implemented for crowd management and visitor safety depending on the situation, including closing Temple Street to vehicular traffic, the ministry said.

It urged the public to adapt their Chinese New Year celebrations this festive period, to protect vulnerable members in the community, and prevent a resurgence in community transmission.

Agencies will also be checking the bookings made at food and beverage outlets and managing crowds in areas such as Chinatown.

The MSE also said yesterday that nine establishments, including Chinatown Seafood in Trengganu Street and Bao Ding in Mosque Street, were fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures.

"Where there are multiple bookings for diners from the same household, food and beverage operators should verify diners' claims that they are from the same household, and can reject entry of diners at their discretion," said the MSE.

Shopper Ho Ah Quee, 76, said it was a pity that the Chinatown light-up has been called off the weekend before Chinese New Year.

But the retiree added: "I can see the lights on TV or in the newspapers.

"For yourself, for everyone, not going down is better. In other countries, we see wave after wave of Covid-19 infections. The most important thing is safety."