New facility opens in Tuas for firms to loan equipment and produce plant-based protein

SINGAPORE - Consumers may have access to more varieties of plant-based protein including meatless patties with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Tuas.

The 11,000 square foot facility will allow different firms to use specialised equipment to scale-up production of their plant-based proteins without purchasing their own machines, said Cremer Sustainable Foods on Wednesday (July 20).

A joint venture between Asia Sustainable Foods (ASF) Platform, a company owned by Temasek, and German agri-food multinational company Cremer, the plant will be able to produce 1,300 tonnes of plant protein per year.

That is the equivalent to the protein in 4.3 million chicken breasts.

Mr Mathys Boeren, chief executive of ASF, said that 1,000 of the plant's manufacturing capacity has already been contracted by a client.

Manufacturing of these contracted plant-based proteins will begin on Aug 1.

Mr Boeren said another four to five companies are currently in talks to manufacture their plant-based protein products at the site.

"The ASF's aim is to accelerate the commercialisation of sustainable food products," he added.

Mr Boeren said this uptake can happen if agri-tech firms are provided with end-to-end support to create their products and make them available to the mass market in a cost effective way.