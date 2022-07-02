New deal makes it easier for Chinese engineers to work on S'pore projects

To increase competency and plug the shortfall of engineers in sectors such as the built environment, manufacturing and robotics, a new agreement makes it easier for accredited Chinese engineers to work on Singapore projects.

Mr Tan Seng Chuan, Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) international outreach committee chairman, said: "Due to industry transformation and the wave of green economy, there is an increasing demand for engineers with new skill sets and competency. I think we need more talented engineers by attracting Chinese engineers to come over to help widen our talent pool."

IES and the China Association for Science and Technology (Cast) on Thursday signed a mutual recognition agreement to reduce barriers to cross-border work by engineers from China and Singapore.

Details are still in the works but both organisations will agree on a set of accreditation criteria, such as qualifications and years of relevant experience, which will be benchmarked against international standards. In Singapore, this accreditation will be tied to the IES Chartered Engineer Programme, which gives employers a yardstick to judge potential hires.

Mr Tan said local engineers would have more opportunities to export their knowledge in water conservation, treatment and smart metering, as well as sustainability and urban planning, to China. Since the programme was launched nearly 10 years ago, IES has attracted more than 500 engineers, and hopes to have 5,000 chartered engineers in the next few years, according to Mr Tan. IES has signed mutual recognition agreements with Britain, the Netherlands and Australia, and is in talks to bring on board other countries, especially in Asean.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, the guest of honour at the signing ceremony, said Singapore would "benefit greatly from more exchanges with China". She said: "I am very certain that the close collaboration between IES and Cast will contribute to our existing bilateral cooperation in sustainability and the digital economy. To advance in areas such as low-carbon energy, green buildings and digital trade, we will need deep technical expertise and novel engineering solutions."

A memorandum of understanding was also inked between IES and Cast to encourage collaborations between businesses, engage universities and companies for student exchange programmes, facilitate the publication of selected papers, articles and journals, and more.

In his speech in Mandarin, Cast vice-president Zhang Yuzhuo said: "Through our partnership, we'll be able to nurture excellent talents who will help us to carry out more innovations. Talented engineers are the backbone to carry out long-term innovations."