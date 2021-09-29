Nearly 1.13m homes collect free masks in Temasek drive

It is a "mask-have" in these Covid-19 times, and nearly 1.13 million homes have tapped the latest Temasek Foundation distribution drive which ended on Sunday to get free masks.

Under its fifth such distribution effort, each household was eligible for 50 medical-grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks at selected CapitaLand malls and supermarket outlets.

The latest exercise was also the first time medical-grade disposable masks had been distributed, in view of the emergence of more infectious Covid-19 variants, the foundation said.

When the month-long drive was launched on Aug 26, more than 100,000 households snapped up their allotment that day, with queues forming more than an hour before distribution began at some malls.

Some people were worried about the lack of stock as supplies ran out as early as noon at places such as the Cold Storage supermarket in Heartland Mall in Hougang.

Temasek Foundation said then that though collection points could run out of masks temporarily, there was sufficient stock.

The Straits Times did not see any long queues at three outlets it visited a week before the distribution ended.

The collection points at Cold Storage in Nex mall in Serangoon Central, Aperia mall in Kallang Avenue and Sheng Siong supermarket in Bedok Reservoir Road appeared to be well stocked, and mask distribution was smooth.

While some had to return to the collection points a few times due to a lack of stock, they eventually managed to collect their masks.

Eleven of the 15 participating CapitaLand malls offered digital queue systems so shoppers could join the queue virtually and check the length.

Temasek Foundation said corporate accounts and commercial properties which do not have an SP residential account - such as serviced apartments, hostels, dormitories and faculty accommodations - were not included in this distribution drive.

Temasek's outgoing chief executive Ho Ching said in her Facebook post that those who had trouble collecting their masks can e-mail staymasked@temasekfoundation. org.sg for help.