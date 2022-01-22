More than six in 10 S'poreans used tourism vouchers at least once

More than six in 10 Singaporeans who received their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs), or about 1.9 million people, have used their vouchers at least once, by the end of the scheme in December last year.

This makes up about 2.6 million transactions, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said yesterday.

Close to $300 million in SRV transactions were recorded, comprising nearly $180 million in vouchers and about $120 million in out-of-pocket payments for SRV bookings.

To save the struggling tourism industry, about $320 million in the form of $100 worth of vouchers were given to each Singaporean aged 18 and above to spend on hotels, tours and attractions.

About three million people received their vouchers at the start of the scheme in December 2020. It was originally slated to end in June last year but was given a six-month extension till Dec 31.

STB said the scheme had provided much support for local tourism businesses during this challenging time.

Both big and smaller merchants across the three core tourism industries - hotels, tours and attractions - have seen their revenues increase since the launch of the scheme, STB said.

It added: "Some smaller merchants - including tours - were fully booked in advance. There was an uptick in bookings for tours, with robust bookings during the school holidays."

Across the categories, attractions clocked the most transactions at 1.62 million, generating about $111 million in revenue.

This was followed by hotels, with 510,000 transactions, generating about $144 million in revenue.

There were 380,000 transactions for tours, followed by bundled packages, which saw 71,000 transactions.

The vouchers also had a multiplier effect, which resulted in additional spending at tourism and related businesses, STB said.

It added: "We thank Singaporeans for supporting our local tourism businesses, and we hope that they will continue to explore and rediscover Singapore in 2022."