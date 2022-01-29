More fixed-price contracts available for large energy consumers

A greater number of large electricity users in Singapore will be better protected in the volatile market, with more contracts to be made available that will allow them to buy electricity at fixed rates.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) first announced the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (TECSS) last month.

Eligible users could sign up and pay for electricity at a capped rate.

EMA said yesterday that the scheme has been fully subscribed for this and next month, and that additional contracts for next month will be offered to consumers who want to reduce their exposure to volatile electricity prices. This comes after requests for more contracts by large electricity users, said the authority.

Consumers who have an average monthly consumption of 4 to 8 megawatt hours (MWh) will be offered one-month fixed-price plans at preferred prices by Sembcorp Power. Consumers who have an average monthly consumption of more than 8MWh will be offered contracts with a significant fixed-price component by Sembcorp Power, Senoko Energy Supply, Geneco and PacificLight Energy.

Large electricity users include shopping malls and manufacturing facilities. They use about 10 times the average monthly consumption of a four-room Housing Board flat.

EMA said the retailers will be offering for the additional contracts about twice the capacity that was offered for this month, which is expected to meet the demand of most consumers.

Currently, large electricity users can buy electricity only from retailers or the wholesale market, where electricity prices fluctuate every half-hour.

EMA said volatile gas and electricity prices and the risk of piped natural gas supply disruptions have limited the ability of electricity retailers to offer fixed-price contracts to consumers.

"EMA had received feedback that some consumers are facing difficulties in renewing their contracts or obtaining new contracts, especially for the first quarter of 2022," said its spokesman.

EMA will tap its standby liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to offer monthly fixed-price plans to large consumers which do not have the option of switching to the regulated tariff.

To secure Singapore's electricity supply, EMA has also established a standby LNG facility from which generation companies can draw to generate electricity when their natural gas supplies are disrupted.

This is the same facility the firms draw fuel from under the TECSS.

EMA said it has also directed the firms to maintain sufficient fuel for power generation, based on their available capacity from this month to March. A framework has also been introduced to require them to manage their gas demand pre-emptively, so as to maintain power system security and reliability regardless of potential shortages in the wholesale market.

EMA will review whether these measures are still needed by March 31.