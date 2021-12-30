More donating tourism vouchers as deadline nears

Some booking platforms and beneficiaries are seeing a jump in donations of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs) as the scheme draws to an end tomorrow.

The $320 million scheme was launched in December last year to help the battered tourism sector.

Under the scheme, each Singaporean aged 18 and above is given $100 worth of credits to spend on local attractions, hotels and tours.

It was supposed to end in June this year, but was extended by six months till Dec 31.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) later said Singaporeans can still use their vouchers until March 31 next year, provided that they make their bookings by tomorrow.

Since the scheme was launched, several organisations and booking platforms have been working to help Singaporeans donate their vouchers to the less privileged.

ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), a social enterprise that supports the needs of migrant workers here, has seen the number of SRVs donated this month more than double.

Ms Jocelyn Lim, a lead volunteer at IRR, said it received about 2,100 tickets to local attractions this month, up from about 800 last month.

She said: "I've been receiving more calls this month from people asking me how they can donate their vouchers to migrant workers, and I expect there will be more coming in."

Under an initiative between booking platform Klook and the Singapore Flyer, Singaporeans can use their SRVs to buy a ticket to the attraction at $35 for one migrant worker.

For every three tickets donated, the Singapore Flyer contributes two.

Ms Lim said: "The migrant workers enjoy the experience thoroughly, and it is a first-time experience for many of them. Some of them do not even earn $35 a day so it is unlikely that they will want to spend it on going to attractions."

Ms Ezzati Azmi, head of fund-raising and partnerships at charity Free Food For All, said it has exceeded its target since it started accepting donated SRVs last month.

The charity, which also works with Klook, has received about 1,840 tickets for various attractions, such as wax museum Madame Tussauds Singapore and simulated skydiving experience iFly. The initial goal was to get 1,000 tickets.

"We hope this will inspire Singaporeans to continue to pay it forward to create novel and unforgettable experiences for our beneficiaries," said Ms Azmi, adding that the tickets will be able to benefit more than 250 underprivileged families.

Social enterprise Corporate Alliance For Good also saw about 1,180 donations this month, up from about 17 in September when it first started accepting donations.

Chairman Png Bee Hin attributed this to outreach efforts and the impending booking deadline.

Booking platforms have also seen more donations via their sites towards the year end.

Klook said it has seen more Singaporeans donating their SRVs.

Traveloka also said it has seen a "significant increase" in the number of SRV donations this month.

A spokesman for Trip.com said it has seen strong interest in its donation campaign in recent weeks, which may partly be due to the year-end festive season, as well as the voucher scheme's deadline.

STB said yesterday that there has been an increase in SRV bookings this month.

It added that those who wish to donate their vouchers must do so by tomorrow. Donations can be done at physical booking counters or through authorised booking platforms such as Klook, Traveloka or Trip.com.

As at Dec 1, about 1.4 million Singaporeans had used their SRVs at least once. More than 1.6 million are expected to do so by the end of this month.