McDonald's Pikachu carrier a hot seller

The new limited edition Pikachu carrier released by McDonald's on Thursday was a big hit with fans. Short queues began to form at some restaurants about 30 minutes to an hour before the 11am launch and people streamed in to make a purchase throughout the day.

While some customers had intended to queue overnight for the holders modelled in the likeness of the iconic electric mouse, the restaurant's employees encouraged them to return in the morning as queue tickets would be given out only closer to 11am.

By 6pm, the carrier was sold out at a number of McDonald's outlets including those at Alexandra Retail Centre, Queensway Mall, Clementi Mall and Bukit Merah. The Straits Times understands that there were about 300 sets available at most stores.

The item, which costs $12.90 with any purchase of selected meals, also showed up on online marketplaces, with over 100 listings of the carrier or its accompanying Pokemon trading card on Carousell. They were priced online between $30 and $50,

At the Hillion mall McDonald's outlet, self-professed Pokemon and Pikachu fan Chu Yu Hui was the first in line, having arrived at the restaurant at 9.30am.

The 26-year-old student care teacher said she had expected longer queues.

Behind her was Mr Rizal Rahman, a 43-year-old who works in the IT industry.

"There's not a lot of people (here), but it could be because people are mostly working from the office instead of working from home nowadays," he said.

Miss Carine Heng, a 48-year-old logistics executive, who arrived at the Ang Mo Kio outlet just before 10am, said she was buying the carrier for her six-year-old nephew who is "crazy about Pokemon".

"It is a surprise. He collects trading cards and soft toys," she said.

Some of McDonald's previous toy launches sparked collectors' frenzy.

In 2000, the fast-food chain launched a 40-day Wedding Design Hello Kitty toy promotion, which is remembered for drawing islandwide queues by the thousands. The long lines became hot spots for frayed nerves that led to some unruly behaviour, as well as spats between impatient customers.