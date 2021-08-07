MBS casino reopens after closure due to virus cluster

The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino reopened on Thursday, following a two-week closure after a Covid-19 cluster was traced to it on July 21.

MBS is also rolling out an enhanced rostered routine testing regimen for staff who interact with guests.

These employees will undergo swab tests at intervals ranging from three days to 28 days, depending on their vaccination status and job risk profile.

"The reopening comes at a time when vaccination rates among our staff have reached nearly 90 per cent," said MBS in a statement on its website.

The casino was closed from July 22 for cleaning after 11 Covid-19 cases were linked to it and investigations found that ongoing transmission on the premises was likely.

As at yesterday, the casino cluster stands at 60 cases, according to the Ministry of Health's daily update.

Other measures the casino has put in place include limiting the number of patrons at each gaming table to two, while electronic gaming and slot machines have been spaced at least 1m apart, with one patron allowed per machine.

Eating, drinking and smoking are not allowed on the casino grounds at this time, MBS said.

At 11.30am yesterday, fewer than 10 patrons entered the casino, and they had their temperatures taken before they were allowed to enter.

Other attractions at MBS, such as the ArtScience Museum, Digital Light Canvas, SkyPark Observation Deck and the sampan rides, are running at 25 per cent capacity.

MBS' shops and retail outlets are also open to the public, with a capacity limit of one person per 16 sq m.

The integrated resort also said it is aware of websites and messages being circulated that claim to provide online gambling on its behalf.

MBS said it does not offer online or remote gambling services, nor is it associated with any gambling website service providers, and that it will never request membership-related information or other personal identification information in text messages or by e-mail.

Watch winder retailer Orient Crown, which has two outlets in MBS, saw footfall at its stores plunge by more than 60 per cent over the past two weeks, said its director, Mr Waleed Abumazen.

"The casino's closure slowed down footfall significantly, adding to the low traffic already caused by the dine-in restrictions," he said.

"We don't expect to see any change in footfall till next week, as traffic will not resume suddenly."