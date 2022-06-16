Marquee nightclub to reopen in July as sector gets back on its feet

One of Singapore's biggest nightclubs, Marquee, is gearing up to reopen on July 1 after almost 21/2 years as the battered nightlife scene here gets back on its feet.

The club told The Straits Times that tickets for its opening weekend will go on sale via marquee singapore.com today at noon, priced at $30 for online ticket bookings and $40 at the door.

The 2,300 sq m club located next to the Sands Theatre at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands has an indoor eight-armed ferris wheel with a photo booth in each pod and a three-storey slide. It has been shut since March 2020.

From July 1, it will be open from 10pm to 6am on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays, and will operate at full capacity.

For its opening weekend, the club's resident DJs Fvder, Zippy and Kya will take to the decks.

Pre-pandemic, the spin-off venture of famed nightclub Marquee in New York City brought in world-class DJs and entertainers, including Dutch DJs Tiesto and Afrojack and American rapper A$AP Rocky.

The reopening will also take place with new safe management measures.

Last week, the Health Ministry announced the lifting of capacity limits for nightlife establishments with dancing from Tuesday, and patrons would no longer need to obtain a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result to enter such venues.

However, operators will still be required to conduct checks on patrons' vaccination status.

Patrons must also wear masks on the dance floor.

Nightlife is one of the last sectors to be allowed to reopen fully, and not all outlets have survived. Some are choosing to cut their losses.

ST understands that popular nightclubs Bang Bang and Lulu's Lounge have returned their venues to Pan Pacific Singapore, where they were located side by side.

Others are forging ahead, though many are not ready to resume operating at full capacity, citing issues such as finding full-time staff.

Major nightclub player Zouk in Clarke Quay said it would ramp up its capacity limit from 500 to 1,200 people in time for its usual mid-week opening.

At full capacity, it can hold 2,000 people, but it is holding off for now, citing manpower constraints.

Similarly, Bollywood club Magic Carpet Lounge in Beach Road will continue operating at 75 per cent capacity, or about 130 patrons.

Others like Club Rumours at Concorde Shopping Mall have gone back to full capacity since the rules were lifted on Tuesday.

They are glad they do not have to conduct ARTs or check for negative results any more.

Such tests cost partygoers anything from $12 for a supervised one done remotely to $20 for an on-site supervised test at venues.

Club Rumours' director Magesvari Jeganathan said: "The waiting time to enter the club was long due to the ART process and many patrons were unhappy with the additional cost...

"There were instances where some just left because they did not want to go ahead with the test.

"It was a hassle."