Many supermarts, including FairPrice, to stay open on first day of CNY

Supermarket chain FairPrice will continue to operate 133 stores on Feb 1, the first day of Chinese New Year, for customers to do their grocery shopping for the festive period.

Of the 133 stores, 40 will operate for their usual 24 hours, and 91 will close at 5pm. Stores at Jewel and Balmoral Plaza will open as usual and close at 11pm and 10pm, respectively.

On the eve of Chinese New Year, 33 stores will operate round the clock.

Regular operating hours will resume on the second day of Chinese New Year on Feb 2.

FairPrice's online shop will continue to deliver between 8am and 6pm over the Chinese New Year holiday period from Jan 31 to Feb 2. Regular delivery timings will resume on Feb 3 for the online store.

More information on each store's opening hours is available on the FairPrice website at https://www. fairprice.com.sg

As for Cold Storage, Market Place and Jasons as well as Jasons Deli, all 53 outlets will be open on the eve of Chinese New Year.

On the first two days of Chinese New Year, all the stores will be open except the outlet at Takashimaya.

For more information, visit https://coldstorage.com.sg/cny-operating-hours

Meanwhile, all Giant supermarkets will be open on Chinese New Year's Eve as well as the first three days of the festive holidays.

More information can be found at https://giant.sg/cny-operating-hours

Sheng Siong's stores will stay open round the clock until Chinese New Year's Eve, when they will close at 4pm.

On the first and second day of Chinese New Year, 26 Sheng Siong stores will be open from 8am to 6pm.

All its outlets islandwide will resume normal operating hours on Feb 3.

For more details, go to https:// corporate.shengsiong.com.sg/ cny-opening-hours-2022