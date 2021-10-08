NTUC FairPrice kicked off its Deepavali campaign yesterday with a $20,000 donation through its charity arm, FairPrice Foundation, to the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda). FairPrice Group chief executive Seah Kian Peng presented a cheque to Sinda chief executive Anbarasu Rajendran, at the FairPrice outlet in Tekka Place yesterday. Transport Minister S. Iswaran was the guest of honour at the event. The gift will support the educational needs of Sinda's child beneficiaries.
Lighting up lives this Deepavali with $20,000 donation
Published
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 08, 2021, with the headline 'Lighting up lives this Deepavali with $20,000 donation'.
