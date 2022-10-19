Licensee of Eng’s Wanton Noodle fined $3,300

Lao Huo Tang Group - which holds the licence for well-known eatery Eng’s Wanton Noodle - was fined $3,300 on Wednesday for selling food unfit for consumption.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it received feedback from 68 individuals who had suspected gastroenteritis symptoms after eating at Eng’s Wanton Noodles, located at 287 Tanjong Katong Road, between May 14 and May 17, 2021.

It added that a joint investigation with the Ministry of Health found that the ready-to-eat food items, such as char siew and choy sum, failed microbiological limits stipulated under the Singapore Food Regulations.

The agency did not specify the limits.

As a result, the eatery was suspended from May 18, 2021 to June 28, 2021. The suspension was lifted on June 29, 2021.

The agency said food safety is a joint responsibility, adding that the food industry and consumers should also play their part in upholding food safety even as it works to ensure that the regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced.

All food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management, it said, adding that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

Those found guilty of selling food unfit for consumption can be fined up to $2,000.

A further fine of up to $100 per day may be imposed for each day - or part thereof - if the offence continues after conviction, added the agency.

The SFA also advised the public not to patronise food establishments which have poor hygiene practices and to provide feedback via its online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback with details for follow-up investigations.