Learning Singapore's culture and history with the young

Since September last year, housewife Low Fang Ting, 34, has been taking her three children out on tours to learn more about the city's unique precincts.

Most recently, they went on a two-hour-long outing in Little India, organised by tour operator Monster Day Tours.

Although walking tours, like cycling and kayaking trips, can have up to 20 participants, Ms Low and her three children - Ashley, two, Caleb, four and Hayley, five - were the only ones on the tour.

"My tour guide could really cater to our needs. We skipped a few places when my children were tired from walking. He could also answer all their questions," said Ms Low.

One highlight was visiting a coffee shop in Little India where her guide ordered chapati for them for breakfast.

"It was my children's first time trying this. They are not so used to the spicy taste but they liked it," she said.

Ms Low paid $50 for her Little India tour tickets which she bought from GlobalTix using SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

The family also visited The New World arch located outside the Farrer Park MRT station.

"It was nostalgic for me, having seen this in movies. I could also tell the kids that their grandparents visited the New World Amusement Park in the old days," she said.

She is on the lookout for a tour in Chinatown after the Chinese New Year decorations have been put up.

In September, she visited Kampong Glam with her children and husband, also with Monster Day Tours.

"I prefer cultural tours. It's an educational opportunity for my children. And they are learning about racial harmony in schools," she said.

