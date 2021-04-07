Lazada takes over Raffles City space used by Robinsons

The space formerly occupied by Robinsons on the third level of Raffles City Shopping Centre has now been taken over by online retailer Lazada.

For two weeks until April 18, Lazada is showcasing home furnishings and smart home products at its 10,000 sq ft pop-up store.

It is the latest online retailer to go physical, albeit for a short period of time. This is a move experts say can attract more shoppers to malls and offer more choices to consumers.

Ms Esther Ho, director of Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Business Management, said malls were badly hit amid the pandemic last year, with a few well-known anchor tenants or multi-chain stores - such as Robinsons and Topshop - closing down or moving out.

She said: "The vacated spaces are difficult to be leased out in a short time, especially if retailers are adopting a wait-and-see approach. In the meantime, a pop-up may bring some excitement back to the malls, with consumers visiting other stores while they are there."

When asked if Lazada will rent the space on a more permanent basis, a spokesman said the pop-up store was a pilot to gauge response from brands and shoppers. Since it opened last Friday, it has "been getting positive feedback from participating brands and the public", he said, without elaborating.

When The Straits Times visited the store last Saturday, there were about 50 people browsing items from more than 100 brands, including household brands Samsung, Philips and Tefal.

Lazada said the pop-up store also aims to provide an offline space for brands, especially those which do not have a physical store, to showcase their products.

Mr Amos Tan, a senior lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic's School of Business, said the interface of some e-commerce platforms can make it time-consuming for people to familiarise themselves with a new brand since there are so many of them.

"Whereas in a physical store, even if you don't know the brand, it is right in front of you," he added.

Other e-commerce platforms that have ventured offline include Taobao, which had a store in Funan mall selling furniture and clothes for a full year between September 2019 and September last year.

Last October, Shopee also set up a pop-up store for six months in Funan, in partnership with Korean beauty brand distributor Virvici.

For bank executive Jeslyn Ho, 50, visiting the Lazada store made her pine for the shopping experience in a regular department store.

"I prefer being able to see an item and buy it on the spot. Now, you have to download an app and key in your mailing address," said Ms Ho, who had never used e-commerce platforms for shopping before.

Shoppers at the pop-up store make their purchases online by scanning a QR code that takes them to Lazada's app or website.

Mr Cheng Chye Boon, 56, liked being able to see the items in the store before buying them online.

"Seeing products online makes it easier to compare prices, so you have more options. But being able to touch and feel the product is how I make the decision to buy," the aerospace engineer said.