Queues formed at several community centres and clubs on the last day of redemption of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers yesterday, including at Bukit Batok Community Club (above). Booking platforms also experienced high traffic volumes. The $100 worth of tourism credits for each Singaporean aged 18 and above can be used for various activities until March 31 this year, provided the bookings were made by yesterday. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG