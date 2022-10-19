Koufu opens $55 million headquarters in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - Koufu’s workers used to carry, cut open and pour 300 bags of flour, weighing 25kg each, into mixing bowls. But this task that required six hours a day has been automated, reducing human error and improving product consistency.

Tapping technology-driven infrastructure, such as the automated flour transferring system called Silo, and conveyor spiral cooling towers, is what Koufu, one of Singapore’s largest foodcourt and coffee shop operators, is banking on to stay ahead in the food and beverage (F&B) sector.

Its new $55 million, seven-storey headquarters in Woodlands that opened on Wednesday is a key weapon in the battle, with $5 million invested in the automation and capability enhancement processes. Machinery like the Silo has improved productivity by 140 per cent.

New technology will be used to optimise operations across 180 F&B outlets, including the production of dim sum, baked goods, pastries and dough products.

Spanning 20,000 sq m, the new headquarters is more than five times larger than Koufu Group’s previous central kitchens and corporate headquarters.

The group, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, operates over 70 foodcourts and coffee shops in Singapore under the Koufu, Cookhouse, Gourmet Paradise, Fork & Spoon and Happy Hawkers brands.

It also runs three foodcourts in Macau, and franchises of brown sugar milk tea and fruit tea company R&B Tea in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Chairman and chief executive of Koufu Group, Mr Pang Lim, noted that the new facility “allows for the broadening and consolidation of production, manufacturing and logistics capabilities” to achieve greater efficiencies and ensure that its brands remain vibrant here and abroad.

Speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines, he said expansion abroad is also in the pipeline but the company will not rush into things, given the uncertain business climate. Rising interest rates, for example, have sparked worry among consumers.

“Our (new) factory is many times bigger than the previous one, but the 30-year lease gives us a good period of time to expand our business one step at a time,” he said. “We built up our business in the last 20 years based on stable progress, so it is not what we want to do in the next one or two years, but how we want to evolve our business by the end of 20 years.”

The company has passed on the productivity gains to the employees, with wage rises of up to 30 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2020.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who was present at the opening of the headquarters, said: “As demand and activities rebound, this is the time to press on with business transformation to capture new markets and grow the customer base.”

She added that the Government will continue to strengthen support for business transformation in food service companies.