4 in 10 jobs in food sector need redesigning: Jobs Transformation Map

SINGAPORE – Four in 10 jobs in the food services industry will need to be redesigned over the next three years to make the sector attractive to Singaporeans so that it can remain vibrant.

Moderate to extensive changes will be needed to increase the scope and responsibilities of roles, in response to a shortage of workers and technology advancements.

Jobs in the sector that have been identified for redesign include service crew and kitchen assistant, as well as executive chef, operations director and multi-outlet manager.

These developments come under a Jobs Transformation Map (JTM) for the Food Services sector that was announced by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling on Thursday morning at Restaurant Asia 2023, a three-day food and beverage (F&B) symposium and trade show at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Jointly developed by Enterprise Singapore (Enterprise SG), Workforce Singapore (WSG), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) with professional services firm Ernst & Young, the road map recommends strategies for employers and workers to enhance their competitiveness and capabilities.

“The JTM will serve as a compass to guide companies and workers in their job transformation journey... It will help them prepare for the future of work in the food services sector as the business environment evolves,” said Ms Low, noting that the food services industry contributed $4.5 billion to Singapore’s economy and employed about 235,000 workers in 2022.

According to the Department of Statistics, the sector comprises close to 12,000 F&B companies, spanning everything from home-grown F&B brands, to Michelin-starred restaurants.

Ms Low said that besides a shift in consumer preferences towards convenience, personalised and experiential services, and awareness of sustainable practices, the rate of technology adoption to augment or perform tasks across operations has also accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An ageing local workforce and youth’s changing career aspirations have also led to greater competition for workers, resulting in companies’ need to redesign their jobs and explore options such as part-time workers, she added.

In a media release, Enterprise SG noted that besides a high reliance on an ageing workforce, the sector faces a shortage of workers for lower-skilled jobs. Hence, companies have increasingly been adopting alternative labour options, technology and job redesign to stay competitive.

Findings from the JTM, which assessed 30 significant job roles within the food services sector, showed that 40 per cent of these roles are expected to undergo a medium or high degree of change and require extensive to moderate job redesign.

Roles that will require a high degree of change are service crew and kitchen assistant. Enterprise SG said that these can be adapted to become a more cross-functional role such as that of F&B operations associate, which requires the workers to be well-versed in both back-of-house operations like basic food preparation, as well as front-of-house operations like mobile ordering systems.

Roles that may experience a lesser degree of change include executive chef, operations director and multi-outlet manager.

“For example, while an executive chef can rely on technology to assist with tasks such as analysing operational profitability for the outlet, the job role remains largely strategic in nature,” said Enterprise SG.

Skills that are in demand include those in the areas of business management, customer experience and creative technical skills, said Enterprise SG, adding that new roles may emerge, such as customer retention specialist and sustainability specialist, given the rising trend of technology and sustainability.