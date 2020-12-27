Jewel sparkles at tourism awards; revamped Raffles Hotel scores high

The tourism industry has had a difficult 12 months, to say the least, so it has relished the opportunity to mark two major achievements from last year - the opening of Jewel Changi Airport and the revamped Raffles Hotel.

Both destinations won big at the Singapore Tourism Awards, which recognised 29 individuals and organisations for their contributions last year.

Jewel Changi Airport clinched the top award for its breakthrough contributions to tourism while also picking up gongs for the best shopping mall and best attraction experiences.

"People have to make a conscious effort to visit Jewel, which doesn't have a central location. The fact that it can still attract both tourists and Singaporean shoppers is a testament to its appeal," said Ms Esther Ho, director of Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Business Management.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB), which gives out the awards and announced the winners on its Facebook page on Dec 18, noted that Jewel had attracted about 50 million visitors within six months of its opening in April last year, surpassing its initial annual target of 40 to 50 million visitors.

Jewel chief executive Hung Jean said the development has contributed to the revitalisation of the Singapore tourism scene.

"In the coming year, we look forward to welcoming guests with refreshed offerings so that every guest, whether a first-time or repeat visitor, will be constantly surprised and delighted," she added.

Raffles Hotel, which reopened to great fanfare in August last year, got the nod for best hotel experience.

STB's director of communications and marketing capability Terrence Voon said: "The hotel staff were observed to epitomise service of the highest standard. Many of the front-desk staff knew the guests by their names."

Raffles Hotel's general manager Christian Westbeld said: "Our colleagues' outstanding resilience and resourcefulness have contributed to this incredible and humbling milestone."

Ms Ho noted that the heritage hotel's shopping arcade may have helped cement its win. "The arcade has brands you don't find in many places like multi-label store The AC and (restaurant) Burger & Lobster," she said.

Wildlife consultant Subaraj Rajathurai, who died in October last year, was awarded a lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contributions to tourism.

"In more than 35 years of his career as a wildlife expert, Mr Subaraj had worked tirelessly to preserve some of Singapore's green ecosystems," said Mr Voon.

Mr Subaraj, the first nature guide licensed by the STB, had conducted nature walks since 1990. He helped secure the conservation of the Sungei Buloh mangrove forest and was part of a research team that saved more than 100ha of forest at Lower Peirce Reservoir.

"This is a big honour for our family," said Mrs Shamla Subaraj, who is director of Strix Wildlife Consultancy which her husband founded.

"My only wish is that Subaraj could have been here to receive this award. He would have been so excited."