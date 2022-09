Popular destination Sentosa wants to remain alluring to Singaporeans - who flocked to the island during the pandemic - even as it welcomes back overseas visitors.

The shift in strategy comes amid a record turnout of 9.4 million local visitors between April last year and March this year - the highest in its 50-year history as a resort destination and an 11.9 per cent year-on-year jump, from 8.6 million.