Industry, experts remain cautious on travel recovery

Retired personal assistant Ng Lin Khuen is hoping to visit her cousin in Belgium and friends in France if leisure travel resumes by the year end. As Covid-19 inoculation rates rise globally, a vaccine passport, which provides proof of receiving the drug, might pave the way for international trips to resume on a larger scale than now.

Last Thursday, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung told The Straits Times that Singaporeans may soon be able to visit places with high rates of Covid-19 vaccination. But challenges stand in the way, such as how vaccine passports can be deployed.