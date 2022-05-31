Importers urge clients to accept parts instead of whole chicken

Chicken importers facing a Malaysian export ban that kicks in from tomorrow are urging their clients to accept whatever parts - such as breast or wing - are available, rather than order the whole bird.

For their part, importers are ramping up processing before the ban, stockpiling as much chicken in chillers and freezers while they can to counter uncertainties ahead.

"We are working with our customers and have asked them to switch to different... parts, depending on what is available," said Mr James Sim, head of business development at importer Kee Song Food. Its clients include online retailers, supermarket chains, restaurant groups, wet markets and chicken rice stalls.

For example, chicken rice stalls that normally opt for whole chickens have been asked to accept parts instead.

Malaysia is facing a chicken shortage, with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announcing on May 23 that it will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from tomorrow until domestic prices and production stabilise.

The Straits Times reported at the weekend that suppliers in Malaysia are working overtime to deliver chickens here.

Importers here have also been putting in extended hours.

Companies like Kee Song have tripled the usual number of shifts to process fresh chickens before the ban sets in.

Last week, the Singapore Food Agency said the Animal & Veterinary Service extended operating hours for inspection of live poultry at Tuas Checkpoint from May 25 to today.

"More chickens than usual came in over the weekend... we have brought in about 30 per cent to 40 per cent more chicken per day, but that is all we can process due to limitations of time and labour," said Mr Sim, who added that live chickens have to be processed within 24 hours.

"A portion of it will be kept frozen, and I foresee we will be able to last for one to two weeks before stocks are depleted."

As a company that exclusively imports live chickens from Malaysia, Kee Song is expecting to take a 90 per cent to 95 per cent hit in revenue in the coming weeks.