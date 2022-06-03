How to spend and save your way to your next dream holiday

Emerging from more than two years of Covid restrictions, travellers around the world have been raring to make up for lost time – so much so that many places are witnessing the phenomenon of “revenge travel”.

In Singapore, pent-up demand for travel has resulted in overwhelming requests for passport renewals at the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, where the agency reported receiving applications averaging above 7,000 per day with a peak of 14,000, compared to 2,000 pre-Covid.

Beyond just the desire to fly the coop, travellers have also become more intentional about the way they travel.

For example, the Understanding The New Traveller report by global trend forecaster WGSN and commissioned by the Singapore Tourism Board found that the post-pandemic traveller falls into three main profiles: the Wander-Must looking for their next big, no holds barred adventure; the Mindful Explorer who makes efforts to change their way of travelling to minimise their impact on the environment; and the Slow Pacer who is dedicated to carving out downtime through wellness destinations and transformational journeys.

In other words, your next big holiday is likely to look very different. Regardless of the vacation type you prefer, some travel essentials will stay the same.

