How to spend and save your way to your next dream holiday

Emerging from more than two years of Covid restrictions, travellers around the world have been raring to make up for lost time – so much so that many places are witnessing the phenomenon of “revenge travel”.
In Singapore, pent-up demand for travel has resulted in overwhelming requests for passport renewals at the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, where the agency reported receiving applications averaging above 7,000 per day with a peak of 14,000, compared to 2,000 pre-Covid.
Beyond just the desire to fly the coop, travellers have also become more intentional about the way they travel.
For example, the Understanding The New Traveller report by global trend forecaster WGSN and commissioned by the Singapore Tourism Board found that the post-pandemic traveller falls into three main profiles: the Wander-Must looking for their next big, no holds barred adventure; the Mindful Explorer who makes efforts to change their way of travelling to minimise their impact on the environment; and the Slow Pacer who is dedicated to carving out downtime through wellness destinations and transformational journeys.
In other words, your next big holiday is likely to look very different. Regardless of the vacation type you prefer, some travel essentials will stay the same.
Having the right credit card for your lifestyle and traveller profile, for example, can help you make that dream holiday much quicker and more rewarding. Here’s how Citi Credit Cards can help you achieve a more meaningful holiday:
Impactful and sustainable holidays
As holiday-makers become more conscious of their impact on the planet, they are also changing the way they make key holiday decisions.
For some, the ability to make an impact on local communities is non-negotiable. This means going the extra mile to find sustainable lodging options and curating experiences in order to support and engage with local communities.
With Citi PremierMiles Card, your Citi Miles never expire. This means there’s no rush to redeem them. This way, you can take your time to plan your sustainable holiday options and accumulate your Citi Miles to offset on your next trip.
Did you know? Citi PremierMiles Card helps you earn Citi Miles quickly (2 Citi Miles for every S$1 foreign currency spend and 1.2 Citi Miles* for every S$1 local currency spend). *T&Cs apply.
Luxury trips with bucket-list experiences
“Revenge travelling” has been fuelled by a growing desire to live in the moment, and to pay no mind to uncertainties of the future.
Many are looking to splurge on their holidays, so that they can truly manifest the mantra of “You Only Live Once” and celebrate their return to travelling like never before. This has translated to big trips featuring luxury hotels, exotic locales and customised itineraries.
The Citi Prestige Card helps you travel in comfort. You can enjoy unlimited complimentary airport lounge access at Priority Pass airport lounges around the world, travel in style with one-way airport transfers, and even earn a complimentary night stay at any hotel or resort with a minimum of four-night stay. You can learn more about these offers and the terms and conditions applicable at https://www.citibank.com.sg/prestige/home_logged_off.html
Looking to make a reservation to a Michelin-starred restaurant or access to concerts and sporting events around the world? Enjoy 24/7 access to the global Citi Prestige Concierge team with your lifestyle requests at home and abroad.
Did you know? A bonus for new Citi Prestige Card sign-ups: Receive a welcome gift of 100,000 bonus Citi Thank You points, equivalent to 40,000 Miles#, which you can use for future trips. #T&Cs apply.
Holidays with the whole family
Over the last two years, special occasions like birthdays, weddings and graduations have been marred by safe distancing measures. Travel restrictions have also been harder on Singaporeans with relatives overseas.
As a result, many are now taking the opportunity to make up for lost time, and planning holidays that involve the whole family, sometimes across multiple generations and from different parts of the world.
With Citi Cash Back+ Card, big family holidays are kept affordable as you get to keep a close eye on your daily expenses while saving up for the big-ticket items.
Did you know? With the Citi Cash Back+ card, you get 1.6% cash back^ on your spend all year round with no limits. Even better yet: there is no minimum spend required, and no cap on the cash back earned. You will be getting more savings for future family trips in no time. ^T&Cs apply.
Health and wellness journeys
Wellness holidays are nothing new, but the toll of the pandemic has brought these back in focus as more travellers prioritise their mental and physical well-being.
Whether it’s luxury wellness retreats, self-care detox packages, or golf trips and taking part in sports competitions, the main aim of these holidays is to return home feeling refreshed and recharged.
With Citi Rewards Card, you get to fulfil your dream of going on multiple holidays a year without busting your budget.
The card’s generous rewards system (10 times Rewards points for every dollar spent) across a slew of lifestyle options like online shopping, online food delivery and ride hailing helps you rack up points quickly. Combine this with the attractive miles conversion rate (10,000 Citi Points is equivalent to 4,000 Citi Miles), and you will be earning enough miles to convert for a flight out to your next wellness retreat sooner than you realise. You can learn more about these offers and the terms and conditions applicable at www.citibank.com.sg/leadtheway
Did you know? You will enjoy complimentary travel insurance on your Citi Rewards Card when you charge your airfare to the card, which helps you save even more. Enrolment is required. Scope of coverage is subject to the Policy T&Cs. Please click here for more details on complimentary travel insurance.
From now until June 30, 2022, enjoy attractive welcome offers when you sign up for Citi Credit Cards. Find out more about each of these cards at https://www1.citibank.com.sg/credit-cards/promotions/lead-the-way and how they can help you achieve your dream vacation. T&Cs apply.