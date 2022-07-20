How to get rewarded and enjoy exclusive privileges when you explore, shop and dine around Singapore

Play tourist in Singapore

From spending a lazy afternoon at the beach to immersing in a multimedia exhibition at the Art Science Museum, there’s plenty to do in Singapore. Use your Citi Credit Cards to help you spend a last fruitful week on home ground.

With Citi Credit Cards, you get generous discounts of up to 15 per cent off the best available rates at some of Singapore’s most popular hotels, such as Capella Singapore, PARKROYAL Collection Marina Bay and Pan Pacific Singapore. At Resorts World Sentosa, a two-day, one-night staycation package that includes dining credits goes for just S$286!

Shop till you drop

Stock up on essentials like school supplies or give yourself a well-deserved treat at malls like 313@Somerset, Jewel Changi Airport and Suntec City, which are all offering vouchers with minimum spend.

Don’t forget to use your Citi PremierMiles card, which helps you earn Citi Miles quickly (1.2 Citi Miles for every S$1 local currency spent). More importantly, these miles never expire, so there’s plenty of time to plan for your next holiday.

The Citi Prestige Card also offers a generous earn rate, with 5 ThankYou Points (2 miles for every S$1 spent overseas) and 3.25 ThankYou Points (1.3 miles) for every S$1 spent locally.

If you like saving as you spend, the Citi Cash Back+ card, with its 1.6% cash back on spending all year round with no limits, can help to ease the load and get you greater savings for your next shopping trip. A big plus: there is no minimum spend required, and no cap on the cash back earned.

Dine out in Singapore

If you are a self-professed foodie, Citi Credit Cards will be your most important companion for exclusive access to a wealth of dining privileges and discounts. Better yet: use the Citi Cash Back Card with 6% cash back on dining when you make payment, and you will be saving even as you spend.

Whether it is an omakase dinner or an indulgent degustation dinner, Citi Cardmembers can get 15 per cent off (20 per cent for Citi Prestige cardmembers) Signature Dinners at the Bon Appetit gastronomic festival where Michelin-starred chefs take turns to host private dinners with specially curated menus.

As part of Bon Appetit, an extensive range of popular dining spots across Singapore, ranging from traditional Chinese restaurants and casual eateries to hip bars will also be offering dining promotions and discounts off a la carte food and set menus to Citi Cardmembers. The list refreshes every three months, so there’s always something new to look forward to.

A slew of other dining privileges includes return vouchers, complimentary main courses and cashback. You can view the full list of dining offers here.

Under the Prestige Haute Dining programme, Citi Prestige cardmembers also get to enjoy 1-for-1 dining privileges at top restaurants like Iggy’s and ART.

Plan for your next holiday

Didn’t manage to make it out of the country this June holidays? It’s never too early to start planning for your next vacation. And with the right Citi Credit Cards, there could be plenty of offers in store for you.

Citi Credit Cards for example, entitle you to discounts on travel booking sites like Trip.com, Klook and Expedia. On Agoda, in particular, you get 20 per cent off hotel bookings worldwide (including Singapore) with any Citi Visa Credit Card until the end of June!

Savvy travelers will know to keep the Citi Rewards Card handy. The card offers a generous rewards system (10 times Points for every dollar spent) on a slew of lifestyle options like online shopping, online food delivery and ride hailing, and a generous miles conversion rate (10,000 Citi ThankYou Points is equivalent to 4,000 Citi Miles). You will be racking up enough miles to convert for a flight in no time. You can even charge your airfare to the card for complimentary travel insurance*.

All promotions featured above are subject to terms and conditions. Please visit https://www1.citibank.com.sg/credit-cards/promotions/lead-the-way to view these terms and to find out more about Citi Credit Cards. Conversion rates featured above are accurate as at the time of publishing but may be subject to change. Please refer to https://www1.citibank.com.sg/credit-cards/promotions/lead-the-way for the latest conversion rates.

*Terms and conditions apply. Complimentary Travel Insurance is underwritten by AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd and extent of coverage is subject to the terms of policy. Customers are required to charge the full fare of their travel ticket to their Citi Cash Back Card in order to activate their Complimentary Travel Insurance before they travel. To learn more, visit https://www.citibank.com.sg/credit-cards/travel/complimentary-travel-insurance/.