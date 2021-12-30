How to donate your vouchers

Singaporeans who wish to donate their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs) must do so by tomorrow.

Here's how:

1 VISIT BOOKING PARTNER SITES

Some authorised booking partners, such as GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com, allow people to donate their SRVs. These vouchers can be used to redeem tickets at local attractions such as the Singapore Flyer or Gardens by the Bay.

2 SELECT YOUR PREFERRED CAMPAIGNS

Choose the desired quantity of tickets or activity packages, and add them to your cart.

3 SELECT YOUR DONATION AMOUNT

Generate the unique voucher code via Singpass to use the vouchers. Key in your payment information if you would like to donate more.

4 CHECKOUT

Upon completion, the authorised booking partners will process the donation for beneficiaries.

Adeline Tan