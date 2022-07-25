How a single device can transform hybrid work spaces

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an irreversible shift in the way work is done. Still, despite employees having spent more time working from home in the past two years, many home offices are not well-equipped to provide a conducive environment to support hybrid work arrangements.
Excessive desktop clutter. Limited space. Noisy working environments. These are just some of the issues that have plagued employees since the start of the pandemic. Leading computer peripherals and video conferencing solutions company, Logitech, through extensive consumer research, has rolled out an all-in-one solution to address the problems employees faced while working from home — the Logi Dock.
Revolutionising the home office
A dock station, desktop speaker, microphone and charger all packed in one compact device, Logitech’s latest productivity gadget aims to solve the issues remote workers have been facing in a single fell swoop.
Its sleek, minimalist aesthetics aside, the true beauty of the Dock lies in how it is designed to fit seamlessly into your existing workflow.
For one, the setup process for the Logi Dock is essentially plug-and-play; employees can set up their own work-from-home office without the assistance of company tech support.
And when it comes to connectivity, most other docking stations pale in comparison. Two USB-A ports, three USB-C ports and an upstream USB-C port mean that you can connect as many devices as you need, from external hard drives, webcams and even desktop fans for those especially hot days.
Whether you use a Mac, PC or Chromebook, the Logi Dock gets rid of unnecessary chargers and power cords, effectively decluttering your desktop and workspace for increased productivity.
Beyond that, a DisplayPort and HDMI port provide support for multi-monitor setups, allowing you to keep an eye on a second screen at all times. Need to refer to some spreadsheets on a secondary monitor, or even just keep a playlist of music open? The Logi Dock will let you do just that.
But the most unique feature of the Logi Dock is how it doesn’t just connect peripherals: It integrates your entire workday seamlessly.
Certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, the Logi Dock works seamlessly with the most commonly used video conferencing platforms today, meaning you won’t have to worry about compatibility issues.
Logitech’s included Logi Tune software not only allows you to fine-tune the settings of the Logi Dock and your connected Logitech webcams and headsets, but also syncs your Microsoft Office 365 Calendar or Google Calendar with the Logi Dock.
This effectively turns the Logi Dock into a personal assistant atop your desk: When Logi Tune detects a meeting in your calendar, the ambient light at the bottom of the Logi Dock will light up to notify you. A single touch of the centre button will then connect you to your next meeting.
Meeting start/end button aside, the Logi Dock keeps its interface simple with just four other capacitive touch buttons: A dedicated mute button, camera button and volume controls mean that fumbling with menus and settings mid-meeting is now a thing of the past.
Revolutionising the company workspace
The Logi Dock isn’t just poised to transform home offices.
Rather than continue the tradition of large, multi-person meeting rooms, companies are increasingly opting to replace them with meeting pods — single-person workspaces aimed at giving employees more autonomy and individual space for focus work.
But outfitting these single-person “phone booths” with the necessary infrastructure is time-consuming and costly. Many offices struggle with unwieldy solutions for video conferencing, such as the usage of multiple software and output/input devices that will inevitably result in compatibility issues.
This is where the Logi Dock comes in as a one-stop solution, letting companies equip their one-person working spaces with a single video conferencing tool for the job.
Because the Dock isn’t just a docking station for peripherals: It’s also equipped with six beamforming microphones for maximum clarity, and with the help from advanced algorithms, filters out background noise. No more yelling into the microphone, and no more clients or colleagues asking you to repeat that last sentence.
And when it comes to audio output, the Logi Dock delivers in spades. The custom-designed 55mm neodymium drivers replicate vocals and instruments alike with sparkling clarity. Passive radiators on each side add weight and emphasis to bass response. The whole Dock is encased in an anti-vibration enclosure, ensuring what comes out of the speakers is distortion free, even when the volume is turned up.
So whether you’re just taking notes on your next online meeting, or playing some music to get you through your work day, the Logi Dock will handle all your audio needs with aplomb.
Elevate your workspace today
There’s a revolution sweeping through offices all over the world, and Logitech is leading the charge with the Logi Dock.
Pre-order now with Logitech to transform your workflow.