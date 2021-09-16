Hike in chicken prices likely as feed costs in Malaysia rise

The Republic's favourite chicken rice dish may be more expensive in the coming weeks, on the back of chicken production costs hitting record highs in Malaysia.

Suppliers said that prices of fresh chicken are expected to increase by about 10 per cent, with the cost of a live chicken from Malaysia surging to between RM7 and RM8 per kilogram ($2.26 to $2.58), about 30 per cent higher than what it was a few weeks ago.

This is being driven by the higher cost of raw materials, such as corn and soybean, which are the main ingredients in poultry feed.

Some chicken and chicken rice sellers told The Straits Times that they have already been informed by their suppliers, and are deciding whether to pass on the cost to consumers or absorb them.

Chairman of Singapore's Poultry Merchants' Association, Mr Ong Kian Sun, said that chickens used to cost about RM5.80, but in the past week, prices have climbed sharply.

He said: "With the cost of chicken feed rising rapidly, some farmers in Malaysia are also unwilling to breed as many chickens as before. This will affect the supply and drive the price higher."

Chicken is the most widely consumed meat in Singapore, with a per capita consumption of 36kg last year, according to data from the Singapore Food Agency.

Singapore imports more than a third of its chicken supply from Malaysia.

The price of corn has been skyrocketing since last August, with the price of soybeans hitting a peak in May this year.

Market reports have cited adverse weather conditions in corn-and soybean-growing regions, such as the United States and Brazil, for driving up the prices of the agricultural commodities.

Mr James Sim, head of business development at Kee Song Food Corporation, said: "The combination of these ingredients (corn and soybean) has the highest nutritional value if we want the chickens to grow as much in the shortest amount of time."

The company, set up in 1987, is in the poultry industry and operates a processing plant in Senoko.

Those in the industry said manpower and transportation costs, which have been rising in Malaysia due to Covid-19, have also contributed to the hike.

Mr Oh Wei Chiat, chief operating officer of Boong Poultry, which imports about 12,000 chickens from Malaysia daily, said the price it pays for chickens has increased by about 20 per cent in the past week to about RM6.60.

Mr Oh said: "I've never seen prices rise so sharply before, nor have I seen it hit this high since I started working in the industry."

Mr Chester Chiew, chief operating officer of Sinmah Poultry Processing, said the company plans to increase prices by about 10 per cent.

He said: "For companies like us focusing on fresh chicken, there are no other alternatives because the only source is Malaysia. For the chickens to be considered fresh, they have to be alive when they are slaughtered."

For Mr Oh, he will consider importing more frozen chicken to give consumers more choices. Frozen chicken is typically cheaper than fresh chicken.

Mr Michael Poh, 41, who runs a chicken rice stall at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh, said he might have to raise prices for the chicken rice he sells from $3 currently to $3.50 next month.

"This is really the last resort, as we have been absorbing the rising costs - from gas, to oil and rental - in the last two years," he said.