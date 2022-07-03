Helping businesses to navigate tumultuous times

With the Covid-19 pandemic springing frequent surprises amid already imperfect information about the rapidly changing global situation, difficult decisions had to be made about the industries that would get more help and how businesses could navigate the tumultuous times.

Policymakers were decisive and made tough calls when it came to protecting the public and ensuring key businesses would be able to continue operating, for instance by providing the necessary financial support to ensure that jobs would be preserved, businesses and experts said.