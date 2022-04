SINGAPORE - Consumers are paying more for their cocktail or glass of beer, owing to rising raw material costs and inflation.

Alcohol suppliers, bars and restaurants told The Straits Times that they have raised the prices of alcoholic beverages by 3 per cent to 10 per cent since the start of the year. Business owners said they were facing more expensive malt and barley - ingredients required in beer and liquor - as well as higher costs of shipping and electricity.