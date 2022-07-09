Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream recalled over presence of pesticide

Two Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream products imported from France with best-before dates between July 4 this year and July 21 next year are being recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) as they may contain ethylene oxide, a pesticide.

The agency said yesterday that it has directed importer Frosts Food & Beverage to recall the pint and Classic Collection Mini Cups versions of the ice cream.

The ongoing recall comes after Food Standards Australia New Zealand - the statutory authority responsible for developing food standards for Australia and New Zealand - had recalled the products because of the presence of ethylene oxide.

The chemical is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food, said SFA.

"Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues," said the agency in a statement.

"Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible."

SFA has advised those who have bought the affected ice cream products to not consume them, and to seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.