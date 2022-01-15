Guidelines to boost dog rehoming, adoption and training practices

Training devices and techniques that cause dogs pain, anxiety and distress should be avoided, a work group has recommended in new guidelines introduced yesterday.

The Rehoming and Adoption Workgroup also called on those giving up dogs for adoption to have the dog assessed, and make known its existing medical and behavioural conditions and history.

The work group, which comprises veterinarians, dog trainers and members of animal welfare groups, released two sets of standardised guidelines to improve dog rehoming and adoption practices, as well as dog training and behaviour rehabilitation.

The group, formed in 2020, is led by Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How and supported by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

"These guidelines will help to improve existing rehoming and adoption practices, and encourage better care for our pet dogs," said Mr Tan. "Animal welfare groups can now refer to these guidelines to adopt best practices for rehoming, adoption, and rehabilitation."

The work group was set up following concerns over the varying standards in the sector amid an increase in rehoming and adoption activities.

Mr Tan shared that from 2006 to 2020, the number of dogs licensed by AVS increased from around 46,000 to 72,000.

The guidelines clarify the roles and responsibilities of all involved.

There was a month-long online public consultation from October to November last year, where more than 80 per cent of participants supported having standardised guidelines on the adoption, rehoming and training of dogs, said Mr Tan.

Animal welfare groups, animal trainers and vets said the guidelines are a benchmark against which to measure best practices.

"With the guidelines, at least now there's transparency... so we can enlighten and educate the pet owner and, in a way, enforce them," said Dr Kenneth Tong, who runs AAVC-Animal & Avian Veterinary Clinic.

Ms Aarthi Sankar, executive director at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said the new training guidelines were a long time coming. "These guidelines could pave the way for other enforcement so that in time, we could ban the use of training devices like electric shock collars and (take) disciplinary action against recalcitrant trainers."

The guidelines are available at https://go.gov.sg/rawg