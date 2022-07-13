1.5 million S'poreans to get up to $700 in cash

About 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive up to $700 in cash next month, as part of a $1.5 billion package to help them cope with higher inflation.

The payment was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month, with the Government's Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme being expanded with an additional GSTV - Cash Special Payment.

About 575,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above this year will receive up to $450 in their Central Provident Fund MediSave account as part of the GSTV scheme.

Those born on or before Dec 31, 1969, and who are not already receiving Pioneer or Merdeka generation benefits will also have $100 credited into their MediSave account by the end of next month.

The Ministry of Finance said eligible Singaporeans can expect further support in the coming months.

