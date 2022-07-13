GST Voucher scheme

1.5 million S'poreans to get up to $700 in cash

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

About 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive up to $700 in cash next month, as part of a $1.5 billion package to help them cope with higher inflation.

The payment was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month, with the Government's Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme being expanded with an additional GSTV - Cash Special Payment.

About 575,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above this year will receive up to $450 in their Central Provident Fund MediSave account as part of the GSTV scheme.

Those born on or before Dec 31, 1969, and who are not already receiving Pioneer or Merdeka generation benefits will also have $100 credited into their MediSave account by the end of next month.

The Ministry of Finance said eligible Singaporeans can expect further support in the coming months.

SEE SINGAPORE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2022, with the headline 1.5 million S'poreans to get up to $700 in cash. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top