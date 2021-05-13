Great Singapore Sale partners Lazada to boost reach online

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is joining forces with e-commerce platform Lazada to boost online turnover for sellers amid challenges brought about by the changing retail landscape and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The partnership will involve retailers tapping the expertise and reach of Lazada to boost online sales, especially with tight restrictions limiting footfall traffic at malls, the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) said yesterday.

The GSS will run from June 6 to July 7 and feature four weeks of product promotions spanning categories such as technology, groceries, and health and beauty.

SRA president R. Dhinakaran said the pandemic has had a profound impact on consumer shopping habits and accelerated the retailers' urgency to expand their digital presence quickly.

This will not be the first time the annual event has gone online. Last year, the GSS made its online debut with offerings consolidated on the SRA's eGSS GoSpree platform.

Shoppers were able to browse deals on the platform and then get redirected to the merchants' websites to make their purchases.

A key feature this year will allow shoppers to make purchases at a seller's Lazada store and pick up their goods at the physical outlet.

The SRA said this will provide an additional delivery option to suit customer needs and also pave the way for sellers to enjoy a successful hybrid model.

Mr Dhinakaran said Lazada's expertise and scale will come in handy, especially as retailers faced difficulties going online last year.

"For many of the brick-and-mortar retailers, adapting to digitalisation and getting an online presence was very, very difficult," he said, noting challenges such as the infrastructure needed for online sales and the logistics involved.

"Lazada will make it much more easy and handhold these retailers. Therefore, we think compared to last year, this year may see a much more vibrant GSS."

SUPPORT FOR RETAILERS For many of the brick-and-mortar retailers, adapting to digitalisation and getting an online presence was very, very difficult. Lazada will make it much more easy and handhold these retailers. Therefore, we think compared to last year, this year may see a much more vibrant GSS. MR R. DHINAKARAN, Singapore Retailers Association president, noting challenges for retailers such as the infrastructure needed for online sales and the logistics involved.

Retailers will be able to benefit from Lazada's technology infrastructure, payments gateway and logistics solutions with third-party partners, eliminating many of the costly barriers companies face when selling online.

Firms new to the LazMall marketplace will also not have to pay commission for the first three months.

Lazada Singapore chief executive James Chang said: "By supporting sellers with the tools they need to move their businesses online, we're helping them be prepared for the future - both during the pandemic and beyond."