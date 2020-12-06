Good things come in trees: Family seeks to ring in Christmas properly

SINGAPORE - In past years, Ms Melissa Sarah Wee would throw a Christmas party for over 30 members of her extended family.

But this is no longer possible this year, with households allowed only up to five visitors.

Still, Ms Wee has decided to ring in the Yuletide season properly and has ordered a Christmas tree.

Getting one was not easy. After sending e-mails and Facebook messages to four nurseries, the 36-year-old finally struck gold - or rather, tree - with wholesale company G.G. Fresh Flower on Thursday.

Ms Wee, who is creative and food operations team lead at catering firm The Plattering Co., had started looking for Christmas trees last month after hearing that demand this year was overwhelming.

"My family usually starts our search (for a Christmas tree) in December but we heard that the trees were selling out by mid-November," she added.

In previous years, Ms Wee's family would order a two and a half metres tall Christmas tree for the benefit of her younger cousins.

"The adults would wrap presents and leave them under the Christmas tree for the children," she said.

With only her immediate family joining her for this year's party, Ms Wee is scaling back on the festivities. However, she still purchased three much smaller trees, each 40cm tall, just to add a finishing touch to the decorations.

She is also rustling up a feast for her immediate family, complete with roast beef, oysters and pork crackling.

"It's nice to sit down and spend quality time with my loved ones after such a chaotic year," she said.