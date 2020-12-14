Get fresh groceries from your nearby FairPrice store and have them delivered to your doorstep on the same day

Imagine this scenario: You open your fridge in anticipation of cooking a good meal, only to realise you are out of certain key ingredients — all because you did not have time to do a grocery run that week.

Carving time out of your busy schedule just to head to the nearest supermarket to buy fresh groceries can be a tedious affair. As you juggle more responsibilities than usual, there is simply no time to pop out to do a quick shop.

Luckily, this errand can be run for you: thanks to FairPrice’s Fast & Fresh service.

Here are four reasons why it will be a gamechanger for those who do grocery shopping regularly.

It is fast and fuss-free



You can save time by shopping for groceries on the go with FairPrice's Fast & Fresh service. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE



The process is simple: input your postal code on the FairPrice website and app to check if FairPrice’s Fast & Fresh service is available in your area, then select the option to use the service. Shop as you normally would, pay for your purchase and get your fresh groceries delivered to you in as quickly as two hours!

While the concept is simple, there’s nothing careless about the way it is carried out.

Once you place your order online, your shopping list is routed to experienced in-store shoppers at your nearby FairPrice store, who get to work quickly to pick out the best for you.

These are then packed, and delivered swiftly to your doorstep. Shop enough for the week to make up at least $79 worth of groceries, and you enjoy free delivery.

It is just like shopping at the supermarket yourself

Under FairPrice’s Fast & Fresh service, you have access to a wide variety of fresh groceries (similar to what’s available in the stores) such as meat (fresh chicken, beef, pork), seafood (salmon, seabass), vegetables (broccoli, carrot, cabbage, cauliflower, pumpkin), and fruits (bananas, avocados and more).

The best part? There is no product price difference whether you shop in the stores or online, so you know you’re getting the same great value no matter where you shop.

In-store shoppers are trained to pick the best

While it might initially be hard to entrust someone else the task of picking the best quality produce, worries can be eased by the fact that FairPrice in-store shoppers have all undergone on-the-job training conducted by experienced trainers, who will guide them for several orders before they start shopping independently.



In-store shoppers at FairPrice are trained to select produce that are properly packed for delivery. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE



They have also undergone a group training session conducted by an experienced coach, and one-to-one training to cater to the training needs of individuals in which they master shopping processes and best practices when picking different kinds of products, especially fresh groceries. For example, fruits and vegetables are checked thoroughly to ensure that they are not bruised, blemished, scarred, or wrinkled, and the packaging on vacuumed packed meat/seafood is in a good condition.

As Jonathan Ho, head of Online Shoppers’ Community, NTUC FairPrice, summarises aptly: “We emphasise to our in-store shoppers not to pick something that they won’t buy for themselves, so users can be assured when they shop with us!”

Hear what shoppers have to say and try it out yourself

Following its launch in October 2018, FairPrice’s Fast & Fresh service already has a loyal following.



With FairPrice's Fast & Fresh service, you can shop as you normally would, pay for your purchase and get your fresh groceries delivered to you in as quickly as two hours. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE



Says satisfied customer Justin Lee, 39, who works in banking and finance: “We ordered our household essentials in the evening and were pleasantly surprised to receive the delivery the next morning!"

“The fast service is impressive and the online shopping is a smooth and easy experience as well. NTUC FairPrice is always our first choice, both online and for physical supermarkets, as we get the freshest produce and widest variety.”

Other customers have also given positive feedback about the quality of the groceries delivered.

A first-time buyer raved that the “food was packed nicely and the quality was good” while another was “pleased to see that all items were fresh and in very good condition”.

Many also loved the impressive speed of FairPrice’s Fast & Fresh service, with one customer highlighting that his orders arrived at 8pm after placing it at 4pm on the same day.

You can enjoy the same convenience today. Simply sign up at FairPrice Online, and $10 will be deducted off your first purchase.

FairPrice’s Fast & Fresh service is only available at selected locations. Visit https://www.fairprice.com.sg/ to start shopping.