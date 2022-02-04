Genting HK's Dream Cruises files application to wind up company

Cruise operator Dream Cruises has joined its parent company Genting Hong Kong in filing to be wound up.

This comes two weeks after the operator said it will continue operating cruises here, even after its parent company Genting Hong Kong filed to be wound up last month. Genting Hong Kong had failed to secure funding to help it stay afloat following the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit cruise operators hard, with countries closing borders and demand for leisure travel plummeting. Genting Hong Kong suffered a record loss of US$1.7 billion (S$2.3 billion) for the year ended Dec 31, 2020.

Dream Cruises is one of two operators running cruises to nowhere in Singapore, with its vessel World Dream. It had temporarily suspended new bookings, and this was slated to continue until today.

There are Dream Cruises sailings currently running in Singapore. The Dream Cruises website showed that there are cruise departures from Singapore scheduled in the coming days, including one today.

The other cruise operator here is Royal Caribbean.

In a statement last Friday to the Hong Kong stock exchange, Genting Hong Kong's appointed joint provisional liquidators said Dream Cruises filed to wind up the company with the Bermuda courts on Jan 27.

Genting Hong Kong's petition to appoint joint provisional liquidators for the company has "triggered further insolvency events" for debts under Dream Cruises and its subsidiaries, the statement said.

It also added that it is seeking to appoint joint provisional liquidators to develop and propose any restructuring plans in respect of Dream Cruises' debts and liabilities.

The statement said that restructuring will offer "higher recoveries to all creditors and stakeholders" compared with liquidation, which will destroy the value of Dream Cruises' subsidiaries.

It added that Dream Cruises' subsidiaries remain valuable, with potential for business transactions to be pursued in the future that could benefit creditors.

The joint provisional liqui-dators are discussing with Genting Hong Kong's and Dream Cruises' management to assess the financial condition of Genting Hong Kong and Dream Cruises' subsidiaries, as well as to identify potential remediation plans, the statement said.

News of the filing has frazzled some consumers here planning to sail with Dream Cruises.

Shipbroker Eunice Wan, 27, has booked a four-day, three-night sailing in April.

She paid about $2,300 in total.

"It is actually the first time going on a cruise for my partner and myself. So, we are uncertain about what is to come," Ms Wan said, adding that the trip was meant to be a birthday celebration for her boyfriend.

Ms Wan said she has not heard any news about the April cruise being cancelled, and the travel agent she had booked the cruise with told her that the cruise will proceed.

"I am just hoping for the best," she said.

The Singapore Tourism Board's director of cruise Annie Chang said STB is in contact with Dream Cruises and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Genting Hong Kong also owns two other cruise brands - Star Cruises, which operates in the Asia-Pacific, and luxury brand Crystal Cruises, which is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Dream Cruises currently operates in Singapore and Hong Kong, although sailings in Hong Kong have been suspended due to Covid-19 curbs.