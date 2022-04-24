Gearing up for more diners amid staff crunch

Restaurant owners have welcomed the relaxation of Covid-19 measures effective from Tuesday that will all but restore the dining scene to its pre-pandemic vibrancy.

But they also said yesterday that they are worried the sweeping changes, such as scrapping of safe distancing and a removal of group size limits, will strain their already-lean staffing.

Unlisted Collection group founder Loh Lik Peng said the new changes give his restaurants the flexibility to accommodate larger groups if needed, or even take bookings for the entire restaurant.

While each of the group's restaurants, such as Cloudstreet and Nouri, will have to assess how best to take advantage of the changes, Mr Loh expects that Chinese restaurants will benefit most from the changes, as bookings from large families can now be accepted.

Mr Eric Chua, second-generation owner of Chin Lee Restaurant, which serves Teochew cuisine, said his restaurants have received numerous bookings, many from families planning to celebrate the birthdays of elderly members and some reserving up to four tables.

"For the past two years, many couldn't celebrate, I've had customers telling me they are not sure if their parents would make it to their next birthday due to their health," said Mr Chua.

"So it's no surprise that with things opening up, people are keen to celebrate; some have even enquired about Chinese New Year next year."

Mr Chua said there will be no significant increase in capacity in his restaurant's two outlets, as the restaurant is still taking precautions and wants customers to have a comfortable experience.

For casual dining restaurants operator Minor Food Singapore, which has brands such as Riverside Grilled Fish and Sanook Kitchen, the lifting of restrictions will let it maximise the capacity of its F&B outlets, which are largely operating at 70 per cent due to safe distancing regulations.

The group's chairman and chief executive Dellen Soh said that with more customers expected, it is looking to hire more staff.

It will also be finding ways to retain them, such as by rolling out incentive programmes.

Mr Loh and Mr Chua both told The Sunday Times that the increase in customer volumes will further stretch F&B businesses, for whom manpower issues have been longstanding.

"The situation will go from tough to very tough. There's always a gap between the demand and supply for manpower," said Mr Loh.

Mr Chua said: "Even before the pandemic, it has been difficult to find Singaporeans to work in the F&B industry.

"With things opening up, the problem will likely persist."

For Mr Dave Pynt, chef-owner of barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends, the most significant change for diners and his team would be psychological.

"Customers and our team will be a lot more relaxed, not having to worry about doing the right thing all the time like making sure groups are spaced a metre apart," he said.

"The return of live music as well has made the atmosphere better. "

Il Lido Group chef-owner Beppe de Vito agreed, noting that ensuring that diners complied with SafeEntry and other Covid-19 requirements had been very stressful for his customer-facing staff.

The latest relaxations will also let him raise the sitting capacity at the group's Amo restaurant and Southbridge and Levant bars by between 20 and 30 per cent.

"We hope we will never again experience what we've had to in the past two years," he said.