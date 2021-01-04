Gardens by the Bay restarts full light and sound show from Friday

SINGAPORE- Visitors to Gardens by the Bay will get to enjoy the full suite of its light and sound show from this Friday (Jan 8) as the country moves into phase three of its reopening.

Garden Rhapsody, the popular light and sound show at main attraction Supertree Grove, will return to its original time slots of 7.45pm and 8.45pm every evening, Gardens by the Bay said on Monday (Jan 4).

The show had been paused during the circuit breaker last year and the two shows were replaced by soothing background music and soft lighting in September.

The show, which sees the lights of 12 supertrees moving to a musical soundtrack, is free and lasts for 15 minutes.

There are 11 shows lined up for this year, the Gardens said in a statement. This month, visitors will get to experience Garden Waltz, a compilation of waltz music from well-known composers such as Frédéric Chopin's Grande Valse Brilliante and Johann Strauss Junior's By the Beautiful Blue Danube.

Safe distancing and security officers will be out in force to ensure safe management measures such as the wearing of masks and keeping a safe distance are adhered to.

Gardens by the Bay senior director of programming and events Chua Yen Ling said: "Singapore has come through a difficult 2020, and we hope this new year will be a better one for everyone. Garden Rhapsody is free for all, and with safety measures in place, we hope our visitors will not only enjoy the show, but also receive a boost to morale as they immerse themselves in the magical atmosphere of our magnificent Supertrees."

In a separate statement, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said the Merlion will be closed for two days on Thursday and Friday for routine cleaning and maintenance works.

STB said on Monday that the main statue at the Merlion Park in Fullerton Road will be hoarded up and will not be available for photo-taking while the works are in progress.

STB said: "We seek the public's understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period."